Shah studying SC verdicts and reports of commissions on internal reservation, says Narayanaswamy

BJP holding convention of SC communities in Hubballi on April 6

April 04, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru/Hubballi

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was studying the verdicts of Supreme Court and reports of various commissions related to internal reservations.

A suitable decision would be announced by the Centre on recommendations of different states on internal reservation after completion of the study, the Minister told a press conference in Bengaluru.

The Minister pointed out that Karnataka government had forwarded its decision related to internal reservation to the Centre. Several other states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu too had made recommendations to the Centre regarding internal reservation.

Seeking to downplay the opposition to the internal reservation exercise by the Banjara community, he said any confusion in this regard would be removed by creating awareness among these communities.

Meanwhile, under the banner of Federation of SC Associations, a felicitation is being planned for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministerial colleagues in Hubballi on April 6 on providing internal reservation.

The mega convention of Scheduled Castes comprising 101 castes is not being projected as a programme of BJP and instead as a “thanksgiving” gesture by members of the SC community.

