Shadow of uncertainty over trekking expedition

COVID-19 has cast its shadow on the trekking expeditions organised by a Mysuru-based adventure sports foundation. The Mysuru-based Tiger Adventure Foundation, which has been organising trekking expeditions to different regions in the country including forests, beaches and Himalayan mountain ranges since the last two decades, had planned one such expedition to Chandrakhani Pass in Himachal Pradesh from April 16 to 26.

But, poor response from trekking enthusiasts and the travel advisories issued by authorities has put organisers in a dilemma. “We are keeping our fingers crossed. If the situation eases by then, we may go ahead. If not, we will abort the expedition,” said D.S.D. Solanki of the foundation.

“We have been organizing trekking expeditions for the last two decades, but have not across such a situation”, he added.

The foundation had organised a total of 47 trekking expeditions to the Himalayas in the last 20 years, taking hundreds of people from not only Mysuru, but also different parts of Karnataka and the country, to exotic locations.

“We received 40 entries for an expedition to Chandrakhani Pass last year. But, this year, only four persons have shown interest so far”, he said. “Though we have booked flight tickets for the four trekkers, we have not collected the remaining amount towards accommodation, transport and other expenses. We may be forced to cancel the expedition and ask for a refund of the tickets,” said Mr Solanki, adding that travel agencies and the airlines had not responded to their requests for refunding or rescheduling the flight.

The Foundation has also planned a trekking expedition to Kedartal in Gangothri region of Uttarakhand from May 22 to June 1. But, Foundation is hoping for the situation to return to normal so that their planned trekking expedition to Uttarakhand is not disturbed.