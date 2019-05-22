Shaadi Bhagya: Demand outstrips budget

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s flagship scheme for minorities, Shaadi Bhagya (formally called Bidaai), has been faltering with more than a quarter of all applications pending, while the amount due to beneficiaries is nearly three times the scheme’s annual budget.

Since its announcement in 2013, the scheme — which provides ₹50,000 financial assistance to women from Muslim, Christian, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi communities for marriage – has run into a political controversy and a financial crunch.

According to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by Bhimappa G. Gadada, president, Uttara Kannada Horata Samiti, 28,540 of the over 1.10 lakh applications received since the scheme’s inception are pending. The dues pending to beneficiaries is ₹142.7 crore. “Many beneficiaries have not been getting the money promised in time. Instead, they have taken loans at high interest rates from private money lenders in the hope that they will get their promised money soon,” he said.

Controversial scheme

Bidar, Dharwad and Haveri districts account for nearly 25% of all pending applications, and are also districts with the highest demand for the scheme, shows data from the Directorate of Minorities which is implementing the scheme. A little more than 90% of the applications are from the Muslim community, while 6% is from the Christian community. Not one application has been received from the Parsi community.

This led to the perception that the scheme was beneficial mostly to the Muslim community, with the BJP’s B.S. Yeddyurappa even threatening to launch a satyagraha if Shaadi Bhagya was not extended to other communities. The scheme also became key in an allegation of ‘minority appeasement’ on the then Congress government.

Budgets never enough

More than the political controversy, it is the funding of the scheme that has seemingly grounded it — demand has always outstripped annual budget. “In 2018-19, we had a budget of ₹55 crore for the scheme which can cover 11,000 applications in the year. We received over 15,000 applications, while there were applications pending from the previous year,” said Najeebullah Khan, Assistant Director, Department of Minorities. For 2019-20, the department had sought ₹180 crore for the scheme to clear pending dues. The actual outlay given was ₹60 crore – barely enough to clear applications from 2017-18.

Officials said with the budget always creating a shortfall of funds, they attempted to tweak the roles to narrow down eligible beneficiaries. In 2016, instead of an annual income of ₹1.5 lakh, BPL or Antodaya cards were made mandatory. This reduced the demand from 21,000 in 2015-16 to less than 10,000 the following year. However, applications have since risen consistently to over 15,000 now.