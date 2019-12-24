Sexual harassment charge: Hassan college told to reconstitute panel

The Hassan district administration has taken serious exception to the manner in which an engineering college here handled a complaint accusing a senior teaching faculty of sexually harassing a woman colleague.

Kavita Rajaram, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, has written to K.S. Jayantha, principal of Malnad College of Engineering, pointing out loopholes in the college’s internal inquiry into the allegations. In the letter, dated December 5, the officer asked the college administration to reconstitute the committee and submit the inquiry report on the complaint within 15 days.

An assistant professor of the college filed a complaint to the principal in November 2018 alleging sexual harassment by her senior colleague. As the college did not act upon the complaint, she approached Karnataka State Women’s Commission and the district administration in March 2019.

Following a direction from the commission, the college conducted an inquiry by constituting a committee. However, the complainant objected to the committee alleging that it was not constituted as per the Supreme Court’s directions and guidelines issued by the State government on probing complaints regarding sexual harassment at workplace. Considering the objections, the district administration instructed the college to follow the guidelines strictly.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, in her letter, said despite clear instructions, the college conducted the inquiry by its committee and submitted its report to the Deputy Commissioner. The delay in constituting the committee as per the guidelines would attract a fine of ₹50,000, she said.

Further, she said the inquiry report submitted by the college discussed only the administrative matter, and not the specific complaint of sexual harassment. The officer directed the college to reconstitute the committee appointing a senior lady employer as its chairperson and hold an inquiry.

When The Hindu contacted Dr. Jayantha, he said he had received the letter and reconstituted the committee.

“The committee has already held four hearings. It would be holding more hearings before completing its report. We have sought more time as exams are going on in the college. We will submit the report in the next 10 days,” he said.