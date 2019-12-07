Sexual harassment case: HC stays order favouring IISc. professor

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday stayed a single judge order which had set aside the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) decision on compulsory retirement of a senior professor facing sexual harassment charge and also the inquiry committee report against him.

The Division Bench comprising Jutice Ravi Malimath and Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on the appeals filed by the IISc. and the Internal Inquiry Committee on Sexual Harassment questioning the August 6, 2019 judgment.

The single judge order had also held that the IISc. and its inquiry committee committed several errors, since the receipt of the complaint, and failed to follow the statutory rules and procedures prescribed under the Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules, and the Central Civil Services Rules. Also, the judge had passed the order on the petition filed by Giridhar Madras, who was decorated with prestigious national awards such as Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar prize and the nationally competitive J.C. Bose National Fellowship for scientists.

Besides, the judge had also ordered for initiation of action against the IISc director and members of the internal inquiry committee for violating rules that prohibit disclosure of contents of the complaint and the inquiry proceedings to the media.

The IISc., in its appeal, contended that there was no error committed by the inquiry committee or the IISc. in following the procedures and the law in conduct of inquiry against the professor or imposing penalty of compulsory retirement on him based on the findings of the committee.