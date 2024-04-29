ADVERTISEMENT

Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ | Embarrassment to entire society, not just family, says H.D. Kumaraswamy

April 29, 2024 10:46 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Shivamogga

Those who committed a crime have to face punishment as per the law of the land, says HDK over allegations against incumbent MP and JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna

The Hindu Bureau

Prajwal Revanna is the JD(S) candidate for Hassan and also the sitting MP. He is the nephew of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The allegations of sexual harassment against incumbent MP and JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna are an embarrassment to society, JD(S) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said.

“The embarrassment could have been avoided if the matter was brought to our attention well in advance,” he told mediapersons in Shivamogga on April 29.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the party would also take action against him. “State Government has constituted an SIT to probe the allegations. An FIR has been registered. Let there be a fair investigation. Those who commit a crime have to face punishment as per the law of the land,” he said.

Distancing himself from the episode, he clarified that he was in no way connected to the alleged conduct of Prajwal Revanna. “Point to the individual who is facing the allegation. Don’t blame the family. H.D. Revanna and his family are separate. I don’t keep track of his movements,” he said.

He questioned the timing of the release of the pen drive just days before the Lok Sabha elections. “Who all are behind the release of pen drive? They are experts in releasing such things,” he remarked.

