Sexual assault on seven-year-old in Hassan

A woman from a village near Hassan filed a complaint with Hassan Police on Wednesday alleging that an unknown person sexually assaulted her seven-year-old daughter, born with speech and hearing impairment.

The parents admitted their daughter to a school for children with speech and hearing impairment in Hassan. They had hired an autorickshaw to pick her up from the village and drop her back after school every day.

The parents had made arrangements for the girl to stay in the hostel on the school’s premises, for two days on August 29 and 30, as the autorickshaw driver was not available on those days. The girl complained to her parents of severe pain and developed a fever after returning home on August 31. Initially, the parents took her to a doctor, who gave her medicine for the fever. As the girl continued to complain about pain, the parents took her to a government hospital in Hassan, where the doctors suspected sexual assault on the girl.

The girl’s mother filed the complaint with Hassan Women Police Station on Wednesday. The complainant has not named the accused. The police registered the case under the POCSO, 2012, and sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

