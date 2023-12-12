Sexual assault on 3-year-old: Child Rights Commission chief visits hospital in Mysuru

December 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) K. Naganna Gowda visited Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday to inquire about the condition of the three-year-old child, who was sexually assaulted on Monday.

The 59-year-old man who committed the crime and has been arrested by the KRS police, has been booked under the provisions of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mr. Gowda, who inquired about the health of the victim admitted to Sakhi Centre run by the Department of Women and Child Welfare in Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru, expressed concern over the increase in the number of sexual offences against children and emphasised on the need for steps to prevent the same.