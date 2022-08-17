Sexual assault of minor: Man gets 20 years R.I.

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 17, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Shivamogga court, on Wednesday, convicted a person accused of sexually harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹60,000.

Mohammed Maksood, 23, sexually harassed a 13-year-old girl in Agumbe Police Staton limits on June 29, 2021. The case was booked under the POCSO Act, 2012. Thirthahalli CPI Praveen Neelammanavar conducted the probe and submitted the chargesheet. Government advocate Hariprasad represented the prosecution.

Additional District and Sessions Court judge Mohan G.S. pronounced the judgement on Wednesday. If he failed to pay the penalty, he would have to serve imprisonment for six more months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Hassan
crime
police
court administration
sexual assault & rape

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app