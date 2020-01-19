Sexual assault: Man gets rigorous life imprisonment

The II Additional District and Special Sessions Court in Kalaburagi, on Saturday, sentenced Shivakumar, a resident of Kusarampalli village under Chincholi police station limits, to rigorous life imprisonment and fined him ₹50,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

As per the Special Public Prosecutor L.V. Chatnalkar, who argued for the State, the accused had lured the victim on the promise of love marriage and sexually assaulted her at her house in 2017.

Following a complaint, a case was registered at Chincholi police station under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

The judge awarded rigorous life imprisonment and fined him ₹50,000 under Section 376(2)(N) of IPC (punishment for rape) and Section 6 of POCSO Act. He also awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him under Section 448 (house-trespass) of the IPC.

The judge also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay ₹5 lakh compensation to the victim.