Sexual assault charge: Some hostel staff taken into custody

March 08, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST

The Hassan police on Wednesday took a couple of people into custody for interrogation on allegations of sexually assaulting students in a government residential school in Belur taluk.

A police team and representatives of the Women and Child Development Department, and Child Welfare Committee visited the residential school following a protest by students. During the interaction with the counsellors and women police officers, a few students said that they were sexually assaulted by a staff member in the hostel.

Based on the students’ statements, the police took a couple of staff members into custody for further inquiry.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told The Hindu that a couple of people had been secured for inquiry. “We are investigating the case based on the students’ statements. We will get to know more details as we probe further,” he said. He refused to share the names of the accused at the moment.

Earlier in the day, senior officers of the Social Welfare Department visited the hostel and inquired about the complaints from the students. The students alleged that the staff did not give attention to providing quality food and drinking water to them. H.V. Manjunath, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department, said he had removed the staff recruited through outsource agencies.