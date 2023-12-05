ADVERTISEMENT

Sex determination racket: One more nurse arrested from Mysuru

December 05, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - Bengaluru

The accused was working at another private hospital, and was conducting abortions there on the instruction of Puttraju, an agent in the racket

The Hindu Bureau

The nurse, Usha Rani, was conducting illegal abortions in the hospital she was working at without the knowledge of the hospital authorities. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Continuing investigations into the sex determination racket, the Baiyappanahalli police on Monday, December 4, arrested another nurse from a private hospital in Mysuru involved in the illegal abortion scam.

She is the eleventh person arrested in the case. Usha Rani, working at another private hospital, was conducting abortions at her workplace on the instruction of Puttraju, who worked as an agent in the racket. Puttaraju was arrested by the police earlier and based on his information, the police nabbed Usha Rani.

Inquiries revealed that the accused was conducting illegal abortions in the hospital she was working at without the knowledge of the hospital authorities.

The police have sought her custody to question her further to ascertain how many abortions she had done and how long she had been working with the ring.

