Sex determination racket | IMA’s State unit extends support to government in detecting, probing malpractices; demands inclusion in task force

December 16, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Condemning sex determination and female foeticide, the State unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has extended its support to the State government in the investigation into the sex determination racket unearthed recently across Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru districts.

IMA State president S. Srinivasa told The Hindu on December 15 that the medical body has 179 branches across the State and would collaborate with the government in exposing such malpractices.

“The revelations of illegal sex determination and female foeticide in Mysore, Mandya, Hoskote and Bengaluru have exposed widespread malpractices in the medical field. Such illegal practices are harmful to society and our medical profession. IMA Karnataka State branch strongly condemns such illegal, inhuman acts and never supports doctors and other healthcare workers indulging in such acts,” he said.

“The fact that such activities are going on despite stringent laws currently in place is worrisome and highlights the need for constant strict surveillance. The IMA Karnataka State unit demands that the government should conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and bring the culprits to book,” he said.

In a statement, the IMA State unit has said it fully supports the work of the government in identifying and prosecuting fake doctors under the KPME Act. “In fact the IMA Karnataka branch through its State Doctors Against Sex Selection (DASS) Committee is active in creating awareness among its members and the society about the importance of girl child across the State for many years,” the statement said.

“In this regard, we request the Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to include IMA State unit president and heads of Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) and Ayush Council apart from Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in the proposed government task force for effective implementation of the PCPNDT Act,” the statement said.

“Mere strict laws cannot prevent female foeticide. We all have to create an environment where women are respected by informing everyone about the fact that men and women are equal. There is a need to create awareness in this direction. We urge the government to implement a stringent law that will punish the parents, relatives and agents who come asking for sex detection,” the statement added.

