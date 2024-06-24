Sex determination: Karnataka Health Department enhances cash reward to ₹1 lakh for successful decoy operation

Intensifying its efforts to tackle the menace of female foeticide, the State Health Department has enhanced cash reward from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh offered to those who carry out a successful decoy operation and get the culprits booked under the law.

An official circular issued by State Health Commissioner Randeep D. last week stated that the decision follows the State Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) supervisory board’s meeting chaired by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao that was held in December last year.

This comes in the wake of the recent unearthing of a female foeticide racket run in the Health Department’s staff quarters at Pandavapura in Mandya district. Despite a crackdown on illegal abortions in Karnataka over the past few months, female foeticide is going on unabated.

Volunteers for decoy

Vivek Dorai, State Deputy Director (Medical Acts), who is also State PCPNDT nodal officer, told The Hindu on Monday that the department is on the lookout for pregnant women, who can volunteer to carry out the decoy operations.

“The decoy has to be in the second trimester (14-26 weeks pregnant) and needs to visit different scanning centres, seeking to know the gender of the foetus. A hidden camera will be provided to her. We will also provide her with the money that is required to get the scanning done and the numbers on the currency notes will be recorded. We had two such successful decoy operations in 2022 wherein we were able to seize the equipment of the scanning centres and also book a case against the culprits. A third decoy in 2023 was not successful,” he said.

Calling upon eligible women to come forward and join hands with the department in curbing the social menace, he said despite efforts to publicise the need for a decoy, the response has been very poor.

Women, who come forward to take up the decoy operation, will have to submit an affidavit that she will not abort her foetus. “My future child is precious to me whether it is a son or a daughter. Under no circumstances will I undergo a sex selective abortion, if the sex of the foetus is revealed to me during the course of the decoy operation,” reads a sample affidavit.

“Some women who are ready to volunteer are worried that they will have to attend court proceedings as a witness. Also, some families do not permit their women for the decoy as they are worried that they may attract the wrath of those involved in the mafia,” the official pointed out.

Attenders barred entry

Last month, the Health Department issued a notification prohibiting the entry of any attender or relative along with a pregnant woman to the ultrasonography room. Besides, the display of additional monitors in the ultrasound room is also not allowed.

Following the unearthing of a prenatal sex determination racket across Bengaluru, Mandya, and Mysuru districts in December 2023, the State PCPNDT Supervisory Board recommended enhancing the penal clauses under PCPNDT Act, 1994, from three years imprisonment and ₹10,000 fine to five years and ₹5 lakh and making the offence non-bailable. However, as PCPNDT is a Central Act, the State Health Department cannot act on the proposed recommendations unless the Centre amends the Act.