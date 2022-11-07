Severed finger creates panic at KIMS Hubballi

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 07, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A severed finger of a man found on the KIMS Hospital premises in Hubballi on Monday led to panic and speculation for some time. However, it later turned out that the man who had lost his finger had thrown it away after realising that treatment was not possible.

On Monday, the severed finger of the man was found near the Police Outpost at KIMS Hospital leading to panic and rumours about murder and also, negligence of doctors.

Later, it turned out that Siddappa Pujar, a resident of Tadas village who had accidentally cut his finger while cutting grass, had brought the severed finger to the hospital with the hope that it could be rejoined through operation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After keeping it in water, he had brought it to the hospital on Saturday night. However, the doctors clarified to him that it could not be done and asked him to discard it in a dustbin. Instead, he had thrown it away leading to confusion and panic, Vidyanagar Police Inspector Santhosh Pawar told presspersons.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

After coming to know about the truth, the police have advised Siddappa Pujar to register a case in this regard at Tadas Police Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app