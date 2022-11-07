Severed finger creates panic at KIMS Hubballi

ADVERTISEMENT

A severed finger of a man found on the KIMS Hospital premises in Hubballi on Monday led to panic and speculation for some time. However, it later turned out that the man who had lost his finger had thrown it away after realising that treatment was not possible.

On Monday, the severed finger of the man was found near the Police Outpost at KIMS Hospital leading to panic and rumours about murder and also, negligence of doctors.

Later, it turned out that Siddappa Pujar, a resident of Tadas village who had accidentally cut his finger while cutting grass, had brought the severed finger to the hospital with the hope that it could be rejoined through operation.



After keeping it in water, he had brought it to the hospital on Saturday night. However, the doctors clarified to him that it could not be done and asked him to discard it in a dustbin. Instead, he had thrown it away leading to confusion and panic, Vidyanagar Police Inspector Santhosh Pawar told presspersons.

After coming to know about the truth, the police have advised Siddappa Pujar to register a case in this regard at Tadas Police Station.