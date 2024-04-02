Several Vistara flights from Bengaluru cancelled

April 02, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Around 10 Vistara flights scheduled from Bengaluru were cancelled on Tuesday. Pilot shortage has forced Vistara to cancel several of its flights across the country for the last couple of days.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service, around 36 flights were scheduled to depart from Bengaluru on Tuesday of which 10 flights were cancelled. Flights scheduled for Kolkata, Goa, Kochi, Hyderabad, Delhi, Udaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram were cancelled.

Around 13 arrivals from various cities to Bengaluru were also cancelled on Tuesday.

The DGCA has asked Vistara to submit a daily report on flight cancellations and delays. Besides, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is also monitoring the crises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.