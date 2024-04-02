ADVERTISEMENT

Several Vistara flights from Bengaluru cancelled

April 02, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Around 10 Vistara flights scheduled from Bengaluru were cancelled on Tuesday. Pilot shortage has forced Vistara to cancel several of its flights across the country for the last couple of days.

As per Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service, around 36 flights were scheduled to depart from Bengaluru on Tuesday of which 10 flights were cancelled. Flights scheduled for Kolkata, Goa, Kochi, Hyderabad, Delhi, Udaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram were cancelled.

Around 13 arrivals from various cities to Bengaluru were also cancelled on Tuesday.

The DGCA has asked Vistara to submit a daily report on flight cancellations and delays. Besides, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is also monitoring the crises.

