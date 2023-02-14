‘Several theories of physicals part of Vedic literature’

February 14, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that India had research tradition for thousands of years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that ancient India’s contribution to the world is being taught worldwide.

“India’s contribution to the world included zero. What you call as Phythagoras theorem had been propagated by Bodayan Rishi years before it. Ancient literatures has dealt in what can be interpreted as Big Bang theory. Several theories of physics is part of Vedic literature,” he claimed at the seminar on “Indigenous development of futuristic aerospace technologies and way forward for development of indigenous aero engines.”

Turning his attention on development of aero engines, he asked: “How long do we want to fly with imported engines and till when will we say that indigenous engine is still under development?” He said development of indigenous aero engine will write a new history of India.