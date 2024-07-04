Several student organisations take out protest march, stage demonstrations

Strongly condemning the irregularities in the conduct of NEET and the scam in the UGC-NET and demanding abolition of NTA (National Testing Agency), various students organisations carried out protest march and demonstrations in various districts of North Karnataka on Thursday.

Staging a demonstration under the aegis of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) at Vivekananda Circle in Dharwad on Thursday, scores of students demanded abolition of NEET and instead, the conduct of medical entrance examinations at the State-level.

Addressing the protesting students, State secretariat member of AIDSO Ravikiran J.P. said that post-Independence, successive governments have commercialised education and consequently, coaching centres are making profit due to the strong competition for medical seats.

He said that under the aegis of AIDSO, nation-wide protests are being held seeking abolition of NEET.

While the UGC-NET has already been cancelled, a similar step should have been taken with regard to NEET.

Instead, the NTA and the Union government are trying to project the irregularities during NEET as minor putting the future of lakhs of students at stake, he said.

District secretary of AIDSO Shashikala Meti said that at a time when commercialisation of education has taken place and unhealthy competition and rampant corruption is ruling the roost, a centralised examination will only result in monopoly of corruption.

She demanded action on a war-footing against irregularities during NEET and UGC-NET and imposition of curbs on coaching centres.

District president of AIDSO Sindhu Kowdi and others led the protest.

Resignation sought

Meanwhile, office-bearers of Students Federation of India (SFI) along with scores of students led a protest march from Jubilee Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad demanding abolition of NEET and resignation of Union Minister for Education and instead, a State-level medical entrance examination.

State office-bearer of SFI Basavaraj S. said that the recent developments revolving around the national level entrance examinations have showcased the inability of NTA in conducting national-level examinations. At a time when the future of lakhs of students is at stake, attempts are being made to cover up the scam, he said.

The district president of SFI said that apart from problems in higher education, there are several issues concerning school education which have been neglected by the BJP-led Union government.

Several problems, including lack of adequate number of teachers, have affected school education and no remedial measures have been taken so far, he said.

SFI office-bearers Ravikumar Raichur, Santosh Badiger and others led the protest. They then submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister to the local authorities.

