Several seers express complete support to CM Yediyurappa

In a show of collective strength, seers and heads of different Lingayat mutts in the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka gathered here to show their complete support to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. In a meeting of heads of mutts organised at S.M. Pundit Rangamandir, they felicitated the Chief Minister for renaming Hyderabad Karnataka region and commended him for what they termed as a “bold and historic move” as the region had been liberated from the rule of Nizam of Hyderabad on September 17, 1948.

“The Nizam of Hyderabad was a slave of the British and we were the slaves of the Nizam. Though we got rid of the Nizam’s rule in 1948, we continued to feel a sort of slavery as our region was called Hyderabad Karnataka. After the renaming of the region as Kalyana Karnataka and getting rid of the word Hyderabad, we feel that we have got actual Independence now,” Dr. Sharanabasawappa Appa, head of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan, said.

“The actual development of Basavakalyan, that had been the nerve centre of the Sharana revolution in the 12th Century, began during the earlier stints of Mr. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister. He developed the town, including all the caves used by the Sharanas in the 12th Century, spending around ₹ 40 crore. No Chief Minister after him did anything to the development of the historic town. A previous government had drawn up a plan to develop the Anubhava Mantapa in the town at a cost of ₹ 650 crore, but the money was not released. Now, Mr. Yediyurappa has become the Chief Minister again and I hope that the project would be implemented,” Basavalinga Pattadadevaru, head of the Bhalki Mutt and president of Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan, said.

Shivamurthy Swamy of Devapur Mutt, in his opening remarks, warned against any attempt to dislodge Mr. Yediyurappa from the Chief Minister’s post stating that heads of all the mutts in the State would take to the streets to defeat such attempts.

“Mr. Yediyurappa has a special place in the minds of the seers and heads of all mutts in the State and any attempt to disturb and dislodge him from the Chief Minister’s post wouldn’t be tolerated. We, the heads of all mutts, would take to the streets in protest to resist such attempts,” he said.

Moved by the remarks of the seers who had arrived from the six districts of the region, Mr. Yediyurappa, who was to participate in the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav Dinacharane and proclamation of Kalyana Karnataka, said that he has gained “massive energy” from the overwhelming support of all the seers and promised that he would work to meet all their expectations. He made special reference to the contributions of the Bhalki Mutt in Bidar district and the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan in Kalaburagi district to the field of education.

“If Mutts such as Bhalki Mutt and Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan had not contributed so much to the field of education by opening several educational institutions, the region would have lagged behind. Amid the atrocities of the Razakars and the restrictions of the Nizam of Hyderabad, the Bhalki Mutt taught Kannada on its premises putting a Urdu board outside,” he recalled. He offered special thanks to Dr. Sharanabasawappa Appa for contributing ₹ 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.