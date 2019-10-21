Several rivers flowing above danger levels

Several rivers in the State have been flowing over the danger mark or inching closer, and most reservoirs have reported increased inflow.

According to the State government, a red alert was issued as Ghataprabha river was in extreme flood situation on Monday at Mudhol in Bagalkot district as the river was flowing above the danger mark. The river is flowing 0.68 metres above its previous high recorded on August 20, 2018. The Ghataprabha was also flowing above the danger level at Gokak falls in Belagavi district. The Krishna has been reported to be flowing above the danger mark at Navalgund in Dharwad district.

With heavy rainfall in the catchment of Cauvery, Hemavati, Ghataprabha, Tunga, Bhadra, and Malaprabha,has resulted in rising inflow into major reservoirs including Hemavati, Krishna Raja Sagar, Upper Tunga project, Bhadra, Malaprabha, and Hidkal reservoirs. With most of the dams already close to the brim, the expected outflows from the reservoirs and ongoing rainfall is likely to lead to rise in water level in the river downstream in Koppal, Ballari, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Raichur, Belagavi, and Bagalkot, the disaster management cell said.

In Gadag, the Malaprabha river and Bennihalli stream are in spate and residents of 10 nearby villages on the riparian areas of these rivers have been shifted.