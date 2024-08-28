Several prominent persons nominated to syndicates of 13 universities in Karnataka

The State government nominated 80 individuals to the syndicates of 13 State universities on Tuesday (Aug 27). The list has been welcomed on social media, as it includes several prominent writers, journalists and activists, considered to be progressive.

Prominent writers Banjagere Jayaprakash and Nataraj Huliyar have been nominated as syndicate members of Kannada University, Hampi. Senior academic and activist K. Phaniraj and senior journalist N. A. M. Ismail have also been nominated to the syndicate of the same university.

Former professor of Kannada Literature at Hampi University, Amaresh Nugadoni, has been appointed as a syndicate member of Vijayanagar Srikrishna Devaraya University, Ballari, while senior journalist Cha. Ha. Raghunath and activist B. Peer Basha have also been nominated to the same syndicate.

While senior writer and Sahitya Akademi award winner S. Nataraja Budal has been nominated to the syndicate of Akkamahadevi University, Vijayapura, writer H.S. Anupama has been nominated to the syndicate of Karnataka University, Dharwad and writer Mogalli Ganesh to the syndicate of Karnataka Folklore University.