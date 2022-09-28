Several prominent personalities offer support to Yatra

ADVERTISEMENT

Several prominent personalities from different walks of life have offered support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that enters Karnataka on September 30.

They include retired Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda, political leaders Mahima Patel and Y.S.V. Datta, environmentalist Suresh Heblikar, actor Prakash Raj, writers S.G. Siddaramaiah, Banjagere Jayaprakash, and B.T. Lalitha Naik, labour leader Michael B. Fernandes, and retired Vice-Chancellors Sabiha Bhumi Gowda and Japhet S.

Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, many progressive thinkers, led by social activist Yogendra Yadav, said when the yatra enters Karnataka through Gundlupet on September 30, a delegation of well-known people in Karnataka would welcome it.

“I will invite everyone who wants to save this country from the politics of hate, to take part in the yatra even if it is for one day,” he said. “I would invite everyone to come in and walk even for a day. Be on the street. Do not support only from your social media accounts. Today, the country wants to see the feet on the street. That gives the courage,” he said.