Several organisations stage protests near Suvarna Soudha

December 19, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Belagavi

Several organisations staged protests at the protest venue near the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Monday.

The district administration and the city police have put up several tents in the open grounds near the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi to allow organisations to stage protests.

At least 62 organisations have submitted applications seeking permission to hold protests over the 10-day period of the session and five organisations have sought permission to meet the Chief Minister to submit memoranda.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and other organisations staged a protest demanding fair price for farm produce, a standard policy for determining farm produce pricing, revival of APMC markets, payment of arrears by sugar factories to sugarcane farmers, transparent distribution of seeds and fertilizers and universal immunisation for cattle against lumpy skin disease and other ailments.

Home Minister Araga Jnyanendra met the protestors and received the memorandum.

Anganwadi workers staged a protest demanding regularisation of services, increased wages and salaries and timely reimbursement of all costs.

A tent put up at the protest venue was blown away in strong winds on Monday.

No one was injured as all the activists sitting under it ran to safety.

Members of the Gram Panchayat Employees and Workers Association were sitting in the tent, with demands like time-bound promotions and treatment of workers as grade C and D staff.

However, they ran after the tent began shaking.