Several organisations stage protest against UP rape, seek justice for victim

Condemning the rape and murder of a 19-year-old young woman in Uttar Pradesh and seeking justice for her, members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), the All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS), the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) and the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Staging the demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the protestors sought justice for the victim by bringing all the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book. Holding placards, they also raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh Police for failing to respond to the victim’s plea.

Addressing the protestors, district committee member of SUCI-C Gangadhar Badiger strongly condemned the apathetic attitude of the administration and the police. He said that it was shocking that even after committing the crime, the four youths who belong to the upper caste were roaming around freely.

“It was only after five days of the crime that the accused were arrested. The fact that the young woman struggled between life and death for 15 days and then passed away clearly shows the negligent attitude of the Uttar Pradesh government towards women and also the failure of the administration. At least, now, the government should get the case heard in a fast track court and ensure that all those involved in the crime are punished,” he said.

AIMSS district secretary Vijayalakshmi Devatkal said that because of the anti-women and anti-social attitude of those in power in Uttar Pradesh, crimes against women and children were increasing day by day. “Rape of women and children, mass rape and murders are increasing in Uttar Pradesh with least regard for law and order. While the administration has failed to act, the police too had behaved inhumanly by delaying action against those involved,” she said.

District president of AIDYO Bhavanishankar said that along with taking action against the guilty, all governments should also act against pornography websites, films, literature and videos that promoted sex and violence and also impose Prohibition.

Other office-bearers of the four organisations were present.

Meanwhile, in a statement, district secretary of AIDYO Hanumesh Huded has condemned the police action against members of AIDSO, AIDYO and AIMSS who were silently protesting against the incident in Uttar Pradesh. The police action seemed to be aimed at threatening those who raised questions against the erring administration, he said.