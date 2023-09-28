Several organisations in Hassan extend support to bandh on Friday

September 28, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

Several organisations in Hassan have extended their support to the Statewide bandh call on Friday opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

More than 70 organisations have announced their support, said Ballu Gopal, federation of pro-Kannada associations, in Hassan on Thursday. Among those who announced their support are the associations of private schools, street vendor associations, political parties, and pro-Kannada organisations.

“The State government has forgotten its duties. Now, we have taken on the task of reminding the rulers of their responsibilities. We have appealed to all organisations to support us,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bandh will be observed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The protesters will take out a procession on the main streets of Hassan city, he said.

Hassan district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat has also announced its support for the bandh. H.L. Mallesh Gowda, president of the parishat, said due to the loss of rain, the Hemavathi reservoir at Goruru did not receive sufficient inflow. “The parishat is committed to safeguarding the land, water, and culture of the State,” he said. He also appealed to the public to support the bandh in the interest of the State.

The JD(S) and the BJP have also extended support to the bandh call.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.