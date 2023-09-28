HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Several organisations in Hassan extend support to bandh on Friday

September 28, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Several organisations in Hassan have extended their support to the Statewide bandh call on Friday opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

More than 70 organisations have announced their support, said Ballu Gopal, federation of pro-Kannada associations, in Hassan on Thursday. Among those who announced their support are the associations of private schools, street vendor associations, political parties, and pro-Kannada organisations.

“The State government has forgotten its duties. Now, we have taken on the task of reminding the rulers of their responsibilities. We have appealed to all organisations to support us,” he said.

The bandh will be observed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The protesters will take out a procession on the main streets of Hassan city, he said.

Hassan district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat has also announced its support for the bandh. H.L. Mallesh Gowda, president of the parishat, said due to the loss of rain, the Hemavathi reservoir at Goruru did not receive sufficient inflow. “The parishat is committed to safeguarding the land, water, and culture of the State,” he said. He also appealed to the public to support the bandh in the interest of the State.

The JD(S) and the BJP have also extended support to the bandh call.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.