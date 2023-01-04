Several organisations call for Kalaburagi Bandh on January 17

January 04, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS), Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), All India Kisan Khet Majdoor Sanghatan (AIKKMS) and various pro-Kannada and pro-Dalit organisations have given a Kalaburagi bandh call on January 17 demanding compensation for red gram crop damaged due to wilt disease across the region.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Dalit leader Vittal Doddamani and KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty criticised the indifferent attitude of the Union and State governments towards farmers.

Mr. Doddamani said that both the ruling government and the Opposition have failed to take up discussions on issues concerning farmers and take concrete steps to help them.

Of the total red gram crop cultivated on 4,80,675 hectares in the district, crop on 2,30,000 hectares was damaged due to incessant rainfall and wilt disease.

Mr. Mamshetty said that the red gram grower will harvest 15 quintals per hectare, so nearly 34,50,000 quintals of red gram production was hampered in the district.

Their other demands include fixing minimum support price (MSP) as per the recommendations of M.S. Swaminathan panel and a MSP of ₹12,000 per quintal of red gram.

The State government should also fix ₹1,000 as incentive for red gram and impose at least 50% import duty on red gram.

Mr. Mamshetty also demanded that the government establish red gram procurement centres in the gram panchayats.

AIKKMS district secretary S.B. Mahesh, AIKS district president Maula Mulla, KPRS district secretary M.B. Sajjan and DSS district convenor Arjun Gobbur were present.