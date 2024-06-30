Several Ministers question the logic of demand to change CM

The debate in the Congress over a Vokkaliga seer’s demand that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should step down continued on Sunday, with senior Ministers publicly opposing such a demand despite KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar warning his party colleagues not to speak in public.

It may be noted that the seer of Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt Chandrashekhara Swami had last week publicly asked Mr. Siddaramaiah to make way for Mr. Shivakumar. Such a statement had been made amidst a political tussle in the Congress, with a few Ministers perceived to be close to Mr. Siddaramaiah demanding creation of multiple posts of Deputy Chief Minister.

However, a day after the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister returned to Bengaluru from Delhi where they met the Prime Minister and Union Ministers and discussed about the State’s pending projects, a slew of Ministers publicly expressed their opposition to the demand for changing the Chief Minister.

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, a trusted aide of Mr. Siddaramaiah, told presspersons that there was no vacancy for the Chief Minister’s post.

“There is no need for discussion since the post is not vacant. Mr. Siddaramaiah was elected as Chief Minister by the Congress Legislative Party after each of the 135 legislators of the party expressed their opinion to the observers sent by the high command. Discussions on the issue is unnecessary when the leader has already been elected by legislators,” he said.

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is identified with the Chief Minister’s camp, also told presspersons in Mandya that the post [CM’s] wasn’t vacant.

“The opinion of Vokkaliga seer Chandrashekhara Swami is his individual opinion. I will not say it is wrong. But the high command has to consider the opinion. The high command made Mr. Siddaramaiah the Chief Minister. When the [Chief Minister’s] post is not vacant, what is there to discuss?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Home Minister and former KPCC president G. Parameshwara said that he did not know why discussions on more Deputy Chief Ministers and change of Chief Minister was taking place.

“Everyone is giving their opinion. The issue was not discussed in Delhi. Things do not work on opinions and it is the decision of the high command. Who elects the Chief Minister? It is the legislators.”

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy too argued that the Chief Minister’s post was not vacant and any decision on it would be made by the party high command.

Meanwhile, the BJP has took exception to the political tussle within the Congress, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi terming it as an indication that the Congress government was going astray.