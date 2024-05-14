GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Several Kalaburagi students excel in CBSE 10th standard exam

Published - May 14, 2024 06:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Shravani Patil

Shravani Patil | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Veer Ratkal

Veer Ratkal | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jayesh

Jayesh | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Basavarajeshwari

Basavarajeshwari | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of Appa Public School have achieved excellence in academic performance in the examinations conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-2024, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Shravani Patil topped the school by scoring 486 marks out of 500 (97.6%), followed by Veer Ratkal with 476 marks (95.2%) and Spoorthi Reddy scored 471 marks (94.2%). The Appa School recorded 98.3 pass percentage.

SRN Mehta School

Students from SRN Mehta CBSE School too have brought laurels to the institute with their sterling performance in CBSE exams.

Jayesh topped the school by securing 485 out of 500 marks (97%), followed by Basavarajeshwari with 482 marks (96.4%). While Daksh Lature secured 478 marks (95.6%), Girija Patil got 477 marks (95.4%) and Harsha M. Biradar 476 marks (95.2%).

As many as 92 students appeared for the examination, of which 53 scored distinction and 16 students scored above 90%. The school achieved cent per cent pass percentage.

KenBridge School

Similarly, KenBridge School too achieved 100% pass percentage in the CBSE examinations. R.K. Yathavan with 483 marks (96.6%) topped the school, Siddhant S. Mudda secured 476 marks (95.2%) and Anirudh P. Kulkarni scored 475 marks (95%).

Of the 179 students who appeared for the exams, 31 students scored above 90%, 49 students got above 80% and 24 students secured above 70%.

