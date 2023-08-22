Several instances show shrinking of freedom of expression under new Congress government

August 22, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Multiple cases filed against citizens, and government employees in recent times indicate that freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution has come under stress. The activists say it is ironic for a party that has been opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for curtailing the freedom of citizens to express themselves fearlessly.

On scientific temper

In July, a government pre-university college lecturer, Hulikante Murthy, was served notice by the government for his criticism of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists offering prayer at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh with a miniature model of Chandrayaan 3. He called out scientists’ lack of scientific temperament.

While the right-wing social media army trolled him for his post, he was issued a notice by the State government after former education minister Suresh Kumar wrote to the government seeking action. Sources close to Mr. Murthy said he was flabbergasted at the government’s moves as Mr. Siddaramaiah has always been known for his loyalty to rationalism and socialist thought. Multiple FIRs were also filed against Mr. Murthy.

In another instance, a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employee and one of the trustees of the KSRTC Employees Contributory Provident Fund Trust was suspended on August 5 for speaking to the media about staff problems. B.S. Rajanikant spoke to the media in January after a BMTC bus conductor allegedly died by suicide. Eight months after he spoke, he was suspended. Mr. Rajanikant said, “The government wants to crush the voice of union leaders.”

Bengaluru police arrested BJP worker Shakuntala H.S. for his post that targeted CM Siddaramaiah. Miss Shakuntala had responded to Mr. Siddaramaiah’ message over the Udupi college video row. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister had termed the episode a “child’s play” for which she countered saying if Mr. Siddaramaiah would react the same way if this had happened to his family members. An FIR was filed and she was arrested. She, however, was later released on bail on the same day.

A government school teacher from Chitradurga , Shantala Murthy, was suspended for her post on Facebook criticising Siddaramaiah and the guarantee scheme. The state also ordered an inquiry stating that the teacher allegedly violated Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.

Surprising, says activist

Vinay Srinivas, an activist talking to The Hindu said it is surprising to see Congress government that has been promising to uphold Constitutional values resorting to curtailing freedom of speech. Although there are conduct rules, taking action against government workers immediately is unacceptable as they should have conducted a probe before jumping to any conclusions.

He also argued that the notice against Mr. Murthy for highlighting the need for scientific temperament is particularly uncalled for. While he said some of BJP worker Ms. Shakuntala’s posts are communal in nature, the particular post for which the action was taken was not justifiable. “It looks as if the action was taken for speaking against Mr. Siddaramaiah’ family,” he said.

Responding to this, Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Chairman, KPCC Communications, said, “In the case of scientific temper, a practising scientist is well within his rights to practise any religion or visit a temple. Having a scientific temper does not stop the person from believing in god.” He said the Congress party abides by the Constitution but there are certain frameworks in the law to be followed. “The government workers have conduct rules just as I do,” he said.

