Several IAS officers transferred

The State government on Saturday transferred several IAS officers. According to a notification, the names of the officers and their new postings are: Parmesh Pandey, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Janaspandana).

V. Manjula, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms. Ms. Manjula has also been given concurrent charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Administrative Reforms, Training and Political Pensions).

Sandeep Dave, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department. Mr. Dave has also been given concurrent charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department

Rajkumar Khatri, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, in the upgraded post. Mr. Khatri has also been given concurrent charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary (Disaster Management, Bhoomi and UPOR), Revenue Department, until further orders.

Harsh Gupta, Secretary to government, Housing Department. P. Manivannan, Secretary to government, Labour Department.

P. Hemalatha, Secretary to government, Women and Child Development and Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Department.

Ekroop Caur, Secretary to government (Budget and Resources), Finance Department. Ms. Caur has also been given additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka State Finance Corporation, Bengaluru, until further orders.

J. Ravishankar, Managing Director, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd.

P.C. Jaffer, Secretary to government (Expenditure), Finance Department. Mr. Jaffer has also been given concurrent charge of the post of Managing Director, Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd., Bengaluru, until further orders. Salma K. Fahim, Managing Director, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd., Bengaluru.

S. Ziyaullah, Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Bengaluru. R. Vinoth Priya, Commissioner, Labour Department and R. Girish, Deputy Commissioner, Chitradurga district.