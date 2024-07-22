ADVERTISEMENT

Several houses suffer damage in heavy rainfall in Khanapur taluk

Published - July 22, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

Banduri Nala flooded due to heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Mahadayi and the Malaprabha rivers

The Hindu Bureau

A house that collapsed due to heavy rain in Chapagaon village near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several houses were damaged in heavy rain in Khanapur and surrounding areas in Belagavi district on Monday.

Residents of villages inside the forests of Kankumbi, Jamboti, Bhimgad, Londa and Nagaragali areas suffered as access to their villages were cut off.

The Banduri Nala near Khanapur is overflowing due to heavy rain on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Banduri Nala was flooded due to heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Mahadayi and Malaprabha rivers and inside the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Bridges between Degaon and Hemmadaga and Pali and Mendil were submerged. Connection to Neras, Gawali, Amagaon, Chikale and Ghose villages was cut off due to flooding in the Mahadayi river.

Officials reported one wall damage in Chapagaon village. Farm worker Yallappa Madar’s house suffered damage.

Traffic was diverted away from the Londa-Varkada and Satanali-Machali roads due to flooding. Traffic on the Sindhanur-Hemmadaga Road has resumed after water level receded.

