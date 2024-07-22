Several houses suffer damage in heavy rainfall in Khanapur taluk

Several houses were damaged in heavy rain in Khanapur and surrounding areas in Belagavi district on Monday.

Residents of villages inside the forests of Kankumbi, Jamboti, Bhimgad, Londa and Nagaragali areas suffered as access to their villages were cut off.

The Banduri Nala was flooded due to heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Mahadayi and Malaprabha rivers and inside the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Bridges between Degaon and Hemmadaga and Pali and Mendil were submerged. Connection to Neras, Gawali, Amagaon, Chikale and Ghose villages was cut off due to flooding in the Mahadayi river.

Officials reported one wall damage in Chapagaon village. Farm worker Yallappa Madar’s house suffered damage.

Traffic was diverted away from the Londa-Varkada and Satanali-Machali roads due to flooding. Traffic on the Sindhanur-Hemmadaga Road has resumed after water level receded.