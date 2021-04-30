Several helplines launched in Hubballi-Dharwad

Even as the district administration is busy taking various steps to attend to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, a few political leaders and organisations have launched their own helplines and also set up help desks to extend a helping hand to people in need.

KPCC coordinator Rajat Ullagaddimath has launched a helpline Ph: 9590403098 for extending medical advice and counselling to COVID-19 patients and their family members.

Mr. Rajat has said that there re various reports and fake news that had caused panic among the people.

By calling the number, people could get clarification from expert doctors, he has said.

In Kalghatgi taluk, the former MLA Santosh Lad has launched another helpline for the people of his constituency through his aide Anand Kalal.

People could call helpline Ph: 7676688688 to get clarifications and their doubts cleared on the pandemic.

Mr. Anand Kalal, former director of NWKRTC, has said that expert doctors could be consulted through the helpline from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Thursday, Seva Bharati Trust and Neravu organisations set up a COVID Help Desk on KIMS Hospital premises in Hubballi.

Launching the help desk, senior Pracharak and Rashtriya Vyavastha Pramukh of RSS Mangesh Bhende said that only through mutual cooperation, the second wave of the pandemic could be fought effectively.

He said that nearly six lakh RSS volunteers were serving as COVID warriors. KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani said that cooperation and assistance from organisations in fighting the pandemic are necessary and such initiatives helped the poor and needy a great deal.

The organisations too have set up helplines Ph: 7411734247 and 7411744246.

Ambulance service

Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha of Hubballi Dharwad East Assembly Constituency has launched free ambulance service for COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi launched the free service.

Yuva Morcha leader Preetam Arakeri, Prabhu Navalgundmath and others were present.

People can Ph: 8951403060 and 8722441235 for free ambulance service.