Several groups demand repeal of anti-cow slaughter law

Bengaluru

24 August 2021 23:56 IST

Ahead of the legislature session, the first after Basavaraj Bommai took over as Chief Minister, a host of organisations have demanded repeal of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, passed in February 2021.

Organisations of Dalits, minorities, farmers, and nutrition experts, at a press conference on Tuesday, came down heavily on the law and argued that it had adversely impacted food rights, nutrition, and livelihoods in an already stressed situation due to the pandemic in the State.

“We could not protest the passage of this regressive Bill because of the raging second wave of the pandemic,” said Mohanraj of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Bheemavada). Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha is set to hold a protest against the law next week.

Advertising

Advertising

The law has imposed a complete ban on the slaughter of cows, bulls, bullocks, and male and female buffaloes, below the age of 13 and has enhanced penalties and punishments.

The Act has hit vulnerable communities who trade in cattle and also consume beef. They also often become targets of vigilante groups, a statement released by a coalition of organisations on Tuesday stated.

“There is a misconception that only Muslims trade in beef. But there are several Dalits and other community members too in the trade. Amid the pandemic, thousands have lost their livelihoods,” said Shuaib-ur-Rehman of Jamat-ul-Qureish. “The Act has led to adverse physical, social, and psychological consequences for farmers, transporters, slaughterhouse workers, tannery workers, loaders/unloaders, cleaners, sanitation workers, butchers, small and large eateries, street vendors as well as a whole gamut of services associated with these,” the statement said.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar of the Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha said that though the government claims the Act would help farmers, the situation on ground was contrary. “If the government is not giving us money to look after unproductive cattle, they have no moral right to tell us what to do with them,” he said, adding that the Act seems like a “conspiracy to make dairy farming unsustainable too and ensure it is passed on to corporates”.

Taking away a cheap nutritious food such as beef was not scientific, argued public health and nutrition expert Sylvia Karpagam of Ahara Namma Hakku - Karnataka.

“Bringing a blanket ban to cover not only cows but also ox, bulls, and buffaloes shows that targeting minorities and Dalits seem to be the larger agenda,” alleged Mr. Mohanraj.