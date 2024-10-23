ADVERTISEMENT

Several districts host programmes in honour of a valorous queen

Published - October 23, 2024 07:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, Mayor Ramanna Badiger and others paying floral tributes to Kittur Rani Channamma on her birth anniversary in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The birth anniversary of Kittur Rani Channamma who won a war against the British was celebrated with fervour through various programmes by government agencies and organisations in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of various organisations, politicians and government officers lined up in front of the statue of the queen installed at various junctions and paid floral tributes to her to mark the occasion. At some places, youths took out bicycle rallies.

In Hubballi, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Ramanna Badiger and others garlanded the statue of Rani Channamma at the landmark Kittur Channamma Circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a gathering, the speakers recalled the valour of Rani Channamma and called upon the youth to take lessons from the lives of freedom fighters and contribute to the development of the nation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Offering floral tributes to Rani Channamma at the birth anniversary celebrations at Alur Venkatarao Samskrutika Bhavan in Dharwad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Geetha C.D. said that Rani Channamma was a model to all patriots.

“Her valour, fight and self-respect should be emulated by all women even as Rani Channamma continues to be a model for all,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the history of Rani Channamma and her war against the British, she said that to mark the bicentenary celebrations of Kittur Vijayotsava, the government has launched Jyoti Ratha Yatre across the State. Lessons on her life and her contribution have also been included in textbooks, she said.

Member of the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Maitreyini Gadigeppagoudar and thinker Madivalappa Shiriyannavar delivered special lectures on life of Rani Channamma. A host of officials, students and general public attended the event.

District-level programmes were held in the districts of Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada where special lectures were delivered, apart from dignitaries paying floral tributes to the valorous queen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US