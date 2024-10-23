Several districts host programmes in honour of a valorous queen

The birth anniversary of Kittur Rani Channamma who won a war against the British was celebrated with fervour through various programmes by government agencies and organisations in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada on Wednesday.

Members of various organisations, politicians and government officers lined up in front of the statue of the queen installed at various junctions and paid floral tributes to her to mark the occasion. At some places, youths took out bicycle rallies.

In Hubballi, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Ramanna Badiger and others garlanded the statue of Rani Channamma at the landmark Kittur Channamma Circle.

Addressing a gathering, the speakers recalled the valour of Rani Channamma and called upon the youth to take lessons from the lives of freedom fighters and contribute to the development of the nation.

Offering floral tributes to Rani Channamma at the birth anniversary celebrations at Alur Venkatarao Samskrutika Bhavan in Dharwad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Geetha C.D. said that Rani Channamma was a model to all patriots.

“Her valour, fight and self-respect should be emulated by all women even as Rani Channamma continues to be a model for all,” she said.

Speaking about the history of Rani Channamma and her war against the British, she said that to mark the bicentenary celebrations of Kittur Vijayotsava, the government has launched Jyoti Ratha Yatre across the State. Lessons on her life and her contribution have also been included in textbooks, she said.

Member of the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Maitreyini Gadigeppagoudar and thinker Madivalappa Shiriyannavar delivered special lectures on life of Rani Channamma. A host of officials, students and general public attended the event.

District-level programmes were held in the districts of Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada where special lectures were delivered, apart from dignitaries paying floral tributes to the valorous queen.