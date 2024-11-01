GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Several devotees visiting Deviramma Betta in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka suffer injuries after falling due to slippery surface

The devotees need to trek for about three kilometres to reach the top of the hill. As it was raining, the devotees had a tough time during the climb

Published - November 01, 2024 11:34 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The police had deployed rescue teams that took care of the injured persons and shifted them to hospitals in Chikkamagaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A few devotees visiting Deviramma Betta, in Chandra Drona range in the Western Ghats, in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka for an annual ritual at Deviramma temple festival on October 31 suffered injuries when they fell while trekking to the top of the hill.

Devotees throng Deviramma Betta  | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of people from Chikkamagaluru and neighbouring districts visit the temple atop Deviramma Betta for the annual event. The devotees need to trek for about three kilometres to reach the top of the hill. As it was raining, the devotees had a tough time during the climb.

A few devotees fell unconscious during the climb to the top of the hill while several suffered injuries due to the slippery surface.

Sindhu, a devotee, fell unconscious. Divya, a devotee from Bengaluru, suffered an injury on her leg.

Chikkamagaluru district administration and the police had made arrangements for the safety of the devotees. The policemen offered a rope as support to the devotees who were facing difficulty climbing up the hill.

The police had deployed rescue teams. They took care of the injured persons and shifted them to hospitals in Chikkamagaluru.

