Several bridges over rivers come under water in Belagavi

The authorities have closed the bridge over the Ghataprabha in Belagavi district for safety reasons.

Belagavi

17 June 2021 20:48 IST

However, commuters were not inconvenienced as alternative roads are available even as heavy rain continues to lash the district

Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Belagavi district, leading to water flowing over several bridges and roads.

As many as seven bridges across the Krishna, the Doodh Ganga, the Veda Ganga and the Ghataprabha came under water by Thursday evening.

However, commuters were not inconvenienced as they used alternative roads.

Bridges in Jatrat, Akkol, Bhoj, Karadaga, Naganur, Sankeshwar and Bheevshi villages were closed as water was flowing over them.

A young boy was electrocuted in Anagol in Belagavi city when he tried to fish for crabs in the Anagol Lake. Vikas Sanju Mogera (14) died on the spot.

He came in contact with a live wire that had fallen on the banks of the lake, the police said.

Public Works and Police department officers removed a tree that had fallen on the road in Lakshmi Tek in Belagavi. Though rain subsided in Belagavi taluk, it continued to pour in Khanapur, Gokak and other taluks.

Maharashtra released water into the Krishna and its tributaries following heavy rain in its coastal districts. Gokak Falls, which had been reduced to a trickle in the summer, regained its glory. Officers closed the walkway bridge over the river for safety reasons. The main gate to the water falls was also closed.

Inflow into the Ghataprabha crossed 18,000 cusecs on Thursday. Outflow was only 90 cusecs as the water level in the Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir at Hidkal was low.

The dam with a gross storage capacity of 51 tmcft had only around 9.3 tmcft of water. Officers say that both inflow and outflow are expected to increase in the next two days.

Inflow into the Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha was 877 cusecs and outflow 195 cusecs. The dam with 37.73 tmcft storage has 9.85 tmcft of water, officers said.