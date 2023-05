Several areas in twin cities to get water supply today

May 23, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Belagavi

A press release from Larsen & Toubro, the agency that manages water supply in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad, has said that the following areas will get water supply on Wednesday.

Areas in Hubballi

Gokul Road Online Range-Industrial State Bank Line, Next to Big Bazaar, KSRTC Quarters, Prasanna Colony, Mayur Nagar, Mayur Nagar Nayak Ration Shop Line, Mayur Nagar Chandragi Mane Line, Mayura Nagar and Mayura Nagar Dr. Koti Mane Line.

Nehru Nagar Area-Ashoka Vana, Nehru Nagar Upper and Lower, Silver Town, Silver Town Children’s House Line and Arjuna Vihara.

Keshwapur Area-City Park, Kothari Layout, Shabari Nagar Temple Line, Shabari Nagar Mill Line and Akasha Park.

Unkal Range-Maruti Nagar, Ganesh Colony, Mageri Oni, Patti Sala Oni, Harijan Keri Oni Upper, Kenchanagoudara Oni, Badami Oni, Yallammana Oni, Halageri Oni, Lamani Tanda, Siddappajna Gudi Back, Kumbar Oni, Sai Nagar Main Road, Sai Colony , Sai Nagar I, II and III Cross Road, Vayuputra Block, Om Nagar, Teachers Colony, Kaveri Colony, Vayuputra Block II Part, Om Nagar II Part, Koppal Layout, Siddeshwar Nagar, Subani Nagar, Timber Yard, Small Siddeshwar Nagar, Siddaganga Nagar, Sidrameshwar Nagar, Devpriya Nagar, Sidda Kalyana Nagar, Jyoti Colony, Gavisiddeswar Colony, Kalmeshwar Nagar, Ambika Nagar, Sri Nagar and Rabindra Nagar.

Ayodhya Nagar Area-Ayodhya Nagar Gandhi Mandir Road, Ambedkar Colony, Chalawadi Oni, Godke Factory Line, Kalasarayan Mane Line I Part, Krishapura Circle Gowdar Mane Line, Hirepet Mulla Oni, Shivashankar Colony Kamana Near Line, Karwar Road, Gagana Bara Road, Kandake Oni, Kotharagiri Oni, Hirepet Main Road, Karjagi Oni, Gauli Galli, Belamkara Colony, Akkasaligara Oni, Birbanda Oni, Mastana Sofa, Diddi Oni, Konnoor Hospital Main Road, Akki Pette, Islampura Park, Jungle Pet Main Road, Pathan Galli, Bangara Peta, Basavanagudi Line, Vaddar Oni Main Road, Mylaralinga Temple, Bannura Math Main Road, Sharavathi Nagar Barangay, Sadashiva Nagada Upper, Girani Line, Banatikatti Lower and Banatikatti Nagarkara Mane Line.

Karwar Road Area-Asar Oni, Diddi Oni II Line, Asar Honda, Ayyad Mane Line, Horakeri Oni, Dharambara Pate, Nagalinga Nagar I and II Part, Keteshwar Colony II Part, Jawahar Nagar I C Part and Milan Colony II Part.

SM Krishna Nagar Range-six to 18 parts of Iswara Nagar.

Municipal Corporation Area-Gauli Galli Upper and Lower, Sala Oni, Anchatageri Oni, Dajeeban Pet Main Road, Sobaradamath Galli, Madar Oni, Pendar Galli, Ullagaddi Oni, Bommapur, Kamaripet I to IX Cross Road, Kalammana Agasi, Pendar Galli No 2 School, Mahaveer Galli, Harpanahalli Oni, Babasana Galli, Sankara Math Road, Hirepet Main Road, Belagavi Galli, Javali Sala, Yallapur Oni Lower, Janata Bazaar, City Clinic Line, JC Nagar V Cross Road, Women’s College, Koppikar Road, Medar Oni, Coen Road, Madhavpur, Gurusiddeshwar Adde, Thusavira Math Line, Kaladagi Oni, Broadway, Durgada Bail, Butter Market, Bellary Market, Radha Krishna Galli, Hattikal Sala, Bendigeri Oni, Veerapur Oni Main Road, Gandhi Market, Pan Bazaar, Agada Oni, Tattipura Chal, Kaul Peta, behind Lakshmi Talkies, Thoravi Hakkala, Chutni Chala, Madar Oni, Tumkur Oni, Siddhartha Nagar, Tamakur Oni, PB Road, Kammara Sala and Sweater House Line.

Gabbur Area-Islampur Road, Indra Nagar, Hugara Plot, Bankapura Chowk, Valvekara Hakkala.

Sonia Gandhi Urban Range-Masuti Front Line.

Tabib Landa Area-Ambedkar Colony I, II and III Line, Doddamani Colony, Vallabhbhai Jopadi, Bidanal Maruti Nagar, Small Keri and Doddakeri.

Areas in Dharwad

Gulaganjikoppa-Gyanaba Layout, Anusha Layout, Srishti Layout, Siddeshwar Nagar, High Court, Pepsi Factory, KHB Colony (KB) (MB), Gungaragatti IIT, Sampinagar, Yattinagudda Road, Smashana Road, Malapura, Gowda Oni, Waddar Oni, Anchatageri Chal, Madar Maini, Chavoosa Galli, Antappanavara Oni, Jopadapatti, DC Compound-Bhavikatti Plot, Tungabhadra Colony, SKS Colony, Heggeri Colony, Naikavadi Plata, KIADB, CITB, Srinagar, Radha Krishnanagar, Jaladarshini Nagar, Someshwar Colony, Siddarudha Colony, Navodaya School and Hostel, Near Karnataka Bank, Desai Colony, Sarvamangala Nursing Home, Shakti Colony.

Bharathinagar-Yasa Vihara, Vinayaka Nagar, Aditya Park, Vijayanandanagar, Revenue Colony, Lake City, Sripadanagar, Kumareshwarnagar, Mahanthanagar, Mosalekar Line, Bharathinagar, Channamma Nagar KB, Channamma Nagar MB, Tejaswinagar-SR Nagar Concrete Road, Janatha Plot, I to VI Cross, Tower Road, Yalakishettar Colony, Saptagiri V to VIII Cross, Saptagiri I to IV Cross, Jadhav Layout, Shankari Layout , Banasri Layout, Purandara Layout, Indira Layout, Mayura Park, Hondada Veerbhadreshwar Nagar, Vansreenagar-Vansreenagar Sector 1 (Part 1), behind Bidaragaddi Shop, Navnagar-14th Cross of LIG 9, Sivanandanagar Khanpeta Line, Sivanandanagar Main Road, Old KHB, Sivanandanagar Hiregowd Line/CITB, City Park Upper Section, Basaveshwar Park, Makar Colony, Sahyadri Colony, Masuti Hindugade LS/RS, MIG HIG, WWS V to VII Cross, MIG 15 to 17th Cross, KEB Grid, KCC Bank Colony Upper Side, Shivaparvati Nagar, KHB Wholesale Supplies (Partial) and Shantanagar K.