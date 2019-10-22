Several areas in Dharwad waterlogged

The danger of floods has once again surfaced in Dharwad district with heavy rainfall since Saturday.

Several areas in the district have been waterlogged and damage to property and standing crops have been reported from different parts of the district. However, no loss of life has been reported so far. Several streams are in spate and also many lakes are overflowing.

Over 800 houses in Navalgund, Kundgol and Dharwad Rural have been damaged and standing crop on over 100 acres have been lost. The road connecting Yamanur and Padesur in Navalgund is disconnected. A couple at Javur were stranded after the Tupparihalla created havoc. The district rescue team officials rushed to the spot and rescued them.

A total of 10 construction workers who were engaged in a bridge construction work between Ingalahalli and Shisuvinahalli in Kundgol taluk were rescued by the officials on Monday morning. A temporary shed was constructed for workers in a field nearby and following waterlogging, workers got stuck in the shed. Based on information from locals, Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued them, according to officials.

The Tupparihalla and Bennihalla are flowing over the danger mark and water gushed into the fields located beside the streams.

Life in Dharwad Rural has been affected as several roads connecting the district headquarters and Savadatti have been inundated. Some of the areas in Dharwad city too are waterlogged and residents draining rainwater from houses was a common scene on Monday. Residents of Chennabasaveshwar Nagar, Bhavikatti Plot, Makadwale Plot, Basava Colony, Revenue Colony, Narayanpur and Sadhankeri here had a sleepless night as storm water gushed into their houses on Sunday night. Minister in-charge of the district Jagadish Shettar along with Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa and HDMC Commissioner Suresh Itnal visited the affected areas on Monday. People came to the Minister seeking a permanent solution to flooding. A similar situation was witnessed during August when the city received heavy downpour and it recurred on Sunday, they said.

After discussing the issue with officials, Mr. Shettar said that the HDMC and district administration will take up projects which will provide a permanent solution to flooding. Inundation is taking place frequently and causing problems to the people. He said that Langoti tank located at CB Nagar, was, over a period of time, closed and residential plots have been developed. Rainwater used to flow into the tank from Shivgiri, Kalyan Nagar, Navodaya Nagar and Karnatak University.

Now that the tank has been closed, rainwater is entering houses and posing problems to residents. This apart, the Raja Kaluve too located here has been encroached upon and houses have been built. This had resulted in flooding on the roads and houses. However, the district-level officials will be asked to provide a permanent solution to inundation. The project would be completed before the next monsoon, he said.

Later, Mr. Shettar visited Toll Naka which was flooded due to rain last night. Mr. Shettar asked Ms. Deepa and BRTS MD Rajendra Cholan to hold a meeting and find a solution to waterlogging.