Several activities mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Dharwad, Hubballi

Day-long activities were held in Dharwad on Tuesday to mark the centenary year of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Dharwad and Hubballi.

To mark the 100th year of Gandhi's visit to Dharwad, senior linguist Ganesh N. Devy, along with like-minded people and organisations, including Gandhi Peace Foundation, Chair of Gandhian Studies, Chitra Film Society and DASA Trust, organised the programmes in the twin cities.

The centenary year programmes began at 6 a.m. with a meeting of pourakarmikas (civic workers) and sweet distribution, followed by all-religion prayer and bhajan rendition at Gandhi Peace Foundation at 7 a.m.

It was followed by plantation of saplings on the premises of Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) in Dharwad in a programme organised in association with IIT, Dharwad, and the committee to set up to celebrate Gandhi’s visit.

Planting the saplings, Mr. Devy recalled the visit of Mahatma Gandhi. Director of WALMI Rajendra Poddar said that in the present context there was a need for concerted efforts to achieve the Constitutional objectives. Director of Dharwad IIT P. Seshu, Aruna Hallikeri, Surekha Devy, M.A. Khan, I.G. Sanadi, Shankar Halagatti, Sanjeev Kulkarni, Basavaprabhu Hosakeri and others were present.

Subsequently, children at Buddha Rakkita School in Dharwad were provided breakfast. A special programme was held at Anjuman College where speakers spoke on Gandhi. A painting expo by Bala Balaga schoolchildren was also held. It was followed by a dramatised reading of Hind Swaraj, written by Gandhi. In the evening, the The making of Mahatma was screened.

On Wednesday, student activities were held at Sana College in Hubballi at 9 a.m., followed by a Shramik meeting at the APMC Yard. The statue of Gandhi in front of KIMS was garlanded at noon.

It was on November 10, 1920, that Mahatma Gandhi came to Dharwad and visited the house of freedom fighters at Kelageri and Saraswathpur. He also visited Ulavi Chennabasaveshwar Temple and held public gathering to elicit suggestions from people in Dharwad on the course of the freedom struggle. Later, Gandhi visited Siddharoodh Mutt in Hubballi.