Seventh Pay Commission recommendations to be implemented from August 1

Salaries of State government staff are set for an upward revision as it has been decided to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with effect from August 1.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Cabinet at its meeting on Monday.

Threat of strike

It may be noted that Government Employees’ Association president C.S. Shadakshari had warned of an indefinite agitation from July 29 if the demands of the association, including implementation of the pay commission recommendations, were not implemented.

The Seventh Pay Commission, headed by former Chief Secretary K. Sudhakar Rao, had submitted its final report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on March 16, recommending a 27.5% hike in pay to State government employees.

Quota for Kannadigas

In another significant decision, the Cabinet also approved providing reservation in ‘C’ and ‘D’ group jobs in the private sector for Kannadigas. The Employment of Local Candidates in Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill that will make the reservation mandatory for industries, was brought before the Cabinet on Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu earlier, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said: “The Sarojini Mahishi [on reservation for locals] report was a policy till now, the changes being brought will make the reservation a law.”

