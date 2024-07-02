Seventh anniversary of the launch of GST system celebrated in Belagavi

The seventh anniversary of the launch of Goods and Services Tax (GST) was celebrated in Belagavi on Monday.

Principal Commissioner of Central GST, Belagavi, Dinesh P. Rao Pangarkar hailed the role of industry and tax administration for the success of the historical change in tax administration, with the introduction of GST.

He called it among the systems that had achieved seamless success. He hailed the coordination between the department and the industry, CA association and TRP association for the smooth functioning of the system.

Mr. Pangarkar said that during its seven-year journey, laws governing GST have evolved mitigating several issues faced by taxpayers.

He assured the taxpayers that their grievances about compliance with tax laws will be looked into and resolved at the earliest.

He said that the commissionerate’s revenue for 2023-24 was ₹ 13,573 crore, that was ₹144 crore more than the previous year’s.

Major industries from sectors like steel, cement, mining and sugar are operating in the jurisdiction of this commissionerate and they have contributed the most.

Apart from this, there have been a huge number of traders and other manufacturers who have also contributed.

He stated that during the fiscal year, the Belagavi GST Commissionerate took up various steps to facilitate taxpayer compliance like extensive interaction with members of the trade bodies, listening to problems, issuing directions and resolving them, facilitating trade and industry, ensuring timely availability of working capital by expeditious sanctioning of eligible GST refunds.

As many as 12 officers of Central GST were honoured for their exceptional service.

Commander, Junior Leaders Wing, Infantry School, Belagavi, Major General R.S. Guraya was the chief guest.

He hailed the tax reforms and said that the department is providing economic security to the nation as the Armed forces are providing security and freedom to citizens and both are striving for security and prosperity of the nation.

Commissioner, Appeals, Amarjeet Singh and Additional Director-General, DGGI, Belagavi, Arokia Raj also spoke.

Secretary of Chamber of Commerce, Belagavi, Keith Machado and Vice-Chairman of ICAI Belagavi Branch Veeranna Murgod spoke. They welcomed the Amnesty scheme announced during the 53rd GST Council meeting.

The function was organized by Central Tax, Belagavi Executive, Audit and Appeals Commissionerates at the KLE Centenary Convention Hall.