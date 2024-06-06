GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven year old dies of alleged anesthesia overdose

Published - June 06, 2024 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The SR Nagar police have registered a case of medical negligence against a private hospital after a seven-year-old boy died allegedly due to an overdose of anesthesia there.

The boy, identified as Adan Micheal, was admitted to the hospital for a surgery after he complained of throat pain while eating. The doctor, after consultation, had advised surgery and on Wednesday, he was admitted. The boy was administered anesthesia and the parents complained that it was an overdose that caused him to develop complications and he succumbed.

The doctors tried to revive him and allegedly delayed informing the parents about the death. They also allegedly tried to reason that the death was due to a cardiac problem, the parents alleged .

Soon, the parents and relatives protested at the hospital, following which the doctors escaped. They later filed a complaint with the police, who shifted the body to Victoria hospital for a post-mortem. The police are awaiting a post-mortem report to initiate further action.

