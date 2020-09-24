Karnataka

Seven-year-old boy dies of snakebite

A seven-year-old boy died of a snakebite at Dongargaon village in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Dhanshetty Waddankeri, a resident of Dongargaon village. He was going to his agriculture field along with his mother when he was bitten by the snake.

