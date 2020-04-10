Seven who crossed State border booked, sent to quarantine

Seven residents of Addur in Bajpe police limits who had allegedly sneaked back to Karnataka by crossing a rivulet after their long stay in Kerala were booked and sent for quarantine on Friday.

Commissioner of Police P.S. Harsha in a press release here said Yakoob, 48, allegedly crossed over to Talapady with his family through “sea/water route” with the help of Shakir who provided logistical support. In this connection, a case has been registered at the Bajpe Police Station against Yakoob and six others.

Dr. Harsha said that in view of the seriousness of the situation, all the accused in the case have sent for medical check-up to the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. The quarantine status of the accused would be monitored in association with the district health officials, he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Belliappa said Yakoob had been to his in-laws’ house near Hosangadi in Manjeshwar taluk on March 14 and stayed put there. He, along with his family members, reportedly reached Talapady on Kerala side from Hosangadi on Thursday, and crossed the Talapady rivulet to reach Karnataka’s side of Talapady, from where they went to Addur, near Bajpe, by road. The group had a minor boy and a minor girl besides three women.