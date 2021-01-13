Seven to be inducted into Karnataka Cabinet this evening

B.S. Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

13 January 2021 12:15 IST

Seven new faces will be inducted into the Karnataka Cabinet at 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa announced the list of seven legislators to be inducted into the cabinet: defectors MTB Nagaraju and R. Shankar, C. P. Yogeeshwara (all three MLCs) and four senior MLAs Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, S. Angara and Murugesh Nirani.

While this will fill all the seven vacancies in the Cabinet, one minister will be dropped to keep one slot vacant. Excise Minister H. Nagesh will be dropped and he was being convinced to resign, Chief Minister said.

No berth for Munirathna

Notable exclusion from those being inducted into the Cabinet is Munirathna, a defector who recently won the bypolls.

Mr. Yediyurappa had announced during the bypoll campaign that Mr. Munirathna will be made a minister once he wins bypolls. A case against Mr. Munirathna, alleging election fraud pending in Supreme Court, turned an impediment for him to become minister, party sources said. He was assured of being inducted into the cabinet during the next round of expansion, sources said.

Of the seven new legislators taking oath as ministers on Wednesday, there are two each from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, Kuruba and Scheduled Caste communities and one from among Vokkaliga community.

BJP National Genral Secretary in-charge of party affairs Arun Singh has arrived in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Mr. Yediyurappa had earlier said BJP National President J. P. Nadda would grace the occasion. However, he would not be attending the event.

Discontent

Discontent is brewing among several other ministerial aspirants who did not make the cut. Senior MLAs G. H. Thippareddy, Sunil Kumar and M. P. Renukacharya have expressed their dissatisfaction over not being given a berth in the cabinet.