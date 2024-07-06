Seven test positive for dengue in Yadgir district since January 2024

Dengue has been spreading to other parts of the State after severely hitting Bengaluru in the recent days. As many as seven patients have tested positive for dengue in Yadgir district since January this year.

“We have conducted 901 tests after collecting blood samples from suspected patients, and of them, seven tested positive,” M.A. Sajid, District Health Officer (in charge), told The Hindu over the phone. He added that of the 901 tests, 209 were in Shahapur taluk, where four patients tested positive, followed by 233 tests in Shorapur, where three patients tested positive, and 459 tests in Yadgir, where there was no single positive case.

The disease is transmitted to people through the bite of a female mosquito, which is called Aedes. The mosquito bites people during the day, and the disease is spread to others through the infected person.

“The symptoms of the disease are high fever, headache, and body pain. Any person who may experiencing these symptoms should approach a nearby doctor immediately and take the necessary treatment. If the fever is not controlled within two to three days, the doctors will refer the patient for a blood examination,” Dr. Sajid said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has taken all measures to conduct blood tests, which are called Elisa tests, at all CHC’s, taluk hospitals, and district (old) hospitals in Yadgir. The department has conducted 400 blood tests between May 15 and July 6 alone.

Appealing to the general public to take all possible steps to prevent the spreading of the disease, Dr. Sajid said that the water containers should be covered properly. Water should not be stored in waste storage like old tyres, coconut shells, broken mud pots, or any other water storage system.

“The mother mosquito will lay eggs on the stored water. Once a mosquito lays eggs, it will become a larva within seven days. It will take another seven days to become an adult mosquito. The department, with the cooperation of local administration, is undertaking a drive to kill larvae by spraying the Temephos chemical,” he said.

He added that those who have a travel history coming from Telangana and Bengaluru should approach the nearby hospitals for blood tests if they have not recovered from high fever, body pain, and headaches despite treatment taken for three to four days.