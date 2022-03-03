Seven students from Chikkamagaluru safe in Ukraine

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh has said that seven students, who had gone to Ukraine for studies, were safe in that war-hit country.

The DC informed the media on Thursday that the students had been in touch with their family members and they were getting food and other basic needs.

The representatives of the district administration had met the family members and shared the updates about the efforts being taken up by the Union Government to bring back the students stuck in that country.

All the students would come back to their homeland soon, he added.